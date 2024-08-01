Russia is releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan as part of a major prisoner swap with the U.S., according to people familiar with the situation.

The men, jailed in Russia on espionage charges they and the U.S. deny, are en route to destinations outside of Russia. The U.S. and its allies will return prisoners to Russia that they hold under the deal, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t yet public.

Further details of the exchange weren’t immediately available. The U.S. has been in extensive talks to achieve the release of the two, who were designated as wrongly detained by the State Department.

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested in March of last year while on a reporting assignment in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and accused of spying for the CIA. He and the newspaper rejected the accusations.

He was convicted last month, the first time since the Cold War that Russia had put a U.S. reporter on trial for espionage.

Whelan, who was detained in 2018, was sentenced to 16 years in 2020 on spying charges he denied.