A group of emergency medicine doctors in Japan has updated a set of treatment guidelines for heatstroke, adding a “most severe” category to the scale for the seriousness of the condition.

The move is meant to stress the need for urgent medical attention in severe cases as the number of heatstroke cases soars amid record-high temperatures, which are at least partially attributable to climate change.

The treatment guidelines are written primarily for front-line health care workers but are sometimes referred to by school officials and sports instructors.