The Osaka prefectural and city governments are seeking a temporary relaxation of regulatory restrictions on ride-hailing services in preparation for the 2025 World Exposition.

Their goal is to secure adequate transportation options to accommodate the anticipated influx of tourists during the event. It remains uncertain, however, whether the request will be approved.

At a news conference on May 29, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura emphasized, "We will continue our efforts to advocate (specially designed) ride-hailing services during the Expo, with no limitations on time zones, locations, dates or the number of vehicles."