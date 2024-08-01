Tokyo police have arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of deceiving a man she met on a dating app into paying approximately ¥300,000 for sexually transmitted infection tests.

The suspect, Misaki Watanabe, denies the charges.

According to police, Watanabe and the victim, a man in his 20s, became acquainted through the app in mid-March. Watanabe suggested that the two of them undergo STI testing before engaging in sexual relations and asked the man to pay.

On the evening of March 21, Watanabe met the man in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward and allegedly convinced him to lend her the money for the tests.

Claiming to be a fourth-year law student at a prestigious private university, Watanabe told the man she was set to start working as a lawyer in the spring, according to police. She assured the man she would never commit fraud and promised to return the money the next day. Convinced, the man accompanied her to a convenience store ATM and handed over the cash, police said.

After the transaction, Watanabe ceased all communication, prompting the man to file a police report.

Investigations revealed that there is no evidence that Watanabe attended the university or worked as a lawyer.

Since last summer, several similar complaints have been filed with the police. Authorities are investigating potential connections to these cases.

Translated by The Japan Times