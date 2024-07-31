The director of a conservative policymaking group known as Project 2025, which has drawn criticism from Democrats for its hard-right proposals and has become a campaign liability for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has stepped down.

Trump's campaign has repeatedly tried to distance itself from the group, which pushes for a major expansion of presidential power, among other controversial proposals, although many of his close allies are deeply involved in the project.

The conservative Heritage Foundation, which is organizing the project, confirmed that Paul Dans was stepping down, but did not provide a reason for his departure.