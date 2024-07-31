U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first rally with her new vice presidential nominee on Aug. 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, launching a four day battleground tour that includes Michigan and Arizona, the campaign said.

The location of the first stop suggests Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has moved to the top of a short list of running mates, and that the Harris campaign had decided the state that Democrats won back from Republicans in 2020 is a must-win once again.

After Philadelphia, Harris and her vice presidential pick will travel to six other locations that include western Wisconsin, Detroit and Las Vegas, the campaign said in a statement late Tuesday night, adding a "strong reminder" that Harris has "made no decision on a running mate."