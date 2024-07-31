Landslides in India triggered by pounding monsoon rains struck tea plantations and killed at least 108 people on Tuesday, with at least 250 others rescued from mud and debris.

Torrential downpours have battered the southern coastal state of Kerala, with blocked roads into the disaster area in Wayanad district complicating relief efforts.

"This catastrophe has resulted in the loss of 108 lives," the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement. "This is one of the worst natural calamities Kerala has ever witnessed."