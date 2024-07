Hundreds of Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest what they say is a fraudulent win by President Nicolas Maduro, the longtime socialist leader who presided over the country’s economic collapse.

The capital of Caracas was eerily quiet most of the morning, but demonstrations have begun to intensify.

Hundreds marched toward downtown from Petare, one of the city’s largest low-income neighborhoods, banging pots and pans and encouraging those on the sidewalk to join.