Aomori Prefecture will sign a safety agreement to allow an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the city of Mutsu to start operations, Gov. Soichiro Miyashita said Monday.

The prefecture will conclude the agreement with the city government of Mutsu and Recyclable-Fuel Storage, the operator of the facility, in a signing ceremony on Aug. 9. A safety agreement is necessary for a spent nuclear fuel interim storage facility to start operations.

It is appropriate to conclude a safety agreement, Miyashita said at a news conference, adding, "It is very significant that a nuclear fuel cycle is complete."