At least 41 people were killed and scores injured after landslides in the hills of India's southern Kerala state, local media reported, with rescue operations obstructed after a main bridge collapsed in the region.

Over 70 people were injured, state Health Minister Veena George said, and the Indian Express reported that many people are likely to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.

"The situation is serious. The government has pressed all agencies into rescue," state Forest Minister A K Saseendran said after the landslides in the Wayanad district of the state.