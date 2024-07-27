In the closing minutes of his speech to a gathering of religious conservatives Friday night, former President Donald Trump told Christians that if they voted him into office in November, they would never need to vote again.

"Christians, get out and vote. Just this time,” he said at The Believers’ Summit, an event hosted by conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action, in West Palm Beach, Florida. "You won’t have to do it anymore, you know what? Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”

Trump, who never made a particular display of religious observance before entering politics, continued: "I love you, Christians. I’m a Christian. I love you, you got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”