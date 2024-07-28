A male police officer has been confirmed dead and a woman was newly found to have gone missing in heavy rain that is pounding the neighboring northeastern Japan prefectures of Yamagata and Akita.

As of Sunday, fatalities from the disaster stood at two while three people were missing.

On Thursday night, two male officers in their 20s who were driving to a site where a resident had made a distress call were swept away in the city of Shinjo, Yamagata Prefecture, according to the prefectural police. One of the officers, 26-year-old Ryota Tamaya, was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest Friday afternoon and was confirmed dead by Saturday.