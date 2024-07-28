The city of Sado in Niigata Prefecture faces the challenges of balancing tourism with residents' lives and environmental conservation as now-defunct gold mines on the island city are set to be designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

According to estimates, the Sado Island Gold Mines' inclusion in the heritage list will boost the annual number of visitors staying at lodging facilities in the city by 20% and give a ¥52 billion ($339 million) boost to the local economy. Also, efforts are underway to resolve a shortages in transportation options and accommodation facilities on the island.

The city forecasts that, thanks to its new UNESCO status, the daily number of visitors staying on the island next month will reach around 2,600 — an approximate 20% rise from usual levels. Lodging facilities in Sado are able to take in a total of up to around 4,000 guests, but bookings tend to be concentrated in popular venues, leaving some facilities almost empty, according to a guest house operator in the city.