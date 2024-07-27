Donald Trump gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the warm welcome he was hoping for at Mar-a-Lago on Friday after the Israeli got a thinly veiled rebuke from U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Washington.

Trump greeted Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, at the top step of the gilded foyer at his Florida estate and criticized Harris’s remarks after meeting Netanyahu on Thursday — in which she cited the grave humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip — as not "very nice pertaining to Israel.”

It was as much as Netanyahu could have hoped for in making the trek to Florida after he gave a speech to Congress on Wednesday that was criticized by Democrats. The next day he met U.S. President Joe Biden, and then had a separate meeting with Harris, who said she would not "be silent” about humanitarian suffering in Gaza.