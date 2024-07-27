After U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, her office quickly dispatched a memo to national security professionals highlighting the new Democratic nominee’s "strong record” on foreign policy.

The 10-page document, which was obtained by Bloomberg, was emailed Thursday as part of a full court press to cast Harris — who has spent much of her career focused on domestic matters — as a foreign policy heavyweight on a week that she began her campaign against former President Donald Trump.

It describes a leader who "played an integral role in restoring U.S. global leadership around the world” alongside President Joe Biden and underscores her support of an American-led international order, in contrast to Trump’s isolationist leanings.