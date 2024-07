Dedicated school counselors are providing ongoing mental health care at elementary and junior high schools in the Okunoto region in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was severely affected by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Since the disaster, over 160 counselors have visited the area, lending an empathetic ear to those grappling with insomnia and distressing thoughts.

Even though six months have passed, the emotional wounds remain, prompting experts to call for continued support.