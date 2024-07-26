The mayor of the city of Ginowan in Okinawa Prefecture was found dead at a hotel in the Akasaka area in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 70-year-old Masanori Matsugawa was in the Japanese capital on official business. Police believe from the situation that he may have died from an illness.

Together with a hotel employee, a Ginowan city government employee went up to the room where Matsugawa was staying, after the mayor failed to turn up at the hotel's lobby at a prearranged time.