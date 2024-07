After a day of "very deep and concentrated" talks in China, Ukraine's top diplomat said on Wednesday that Kyiv was prepared for talks on the conflict with Russia, provided Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully respected.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a video address issued in the evening by his ministry, restated that Ukraine insisted that no agreement could be reached without its participation.

He also said he saw no readiness from Russia to negotiate in good faith.