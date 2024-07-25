In U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ first public remarks as the leading Democratic presidential candidate, she vowed to defeat two enemies: Donald Trump and "his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Harris’ comment thrusts Project 2025, the 900-page conservative manifesto led by the right-leaning Heritage Foundation, even more forcefully into the spotlight as Democrats use it to showcase prospective threats if Trump wins the White House this year.

The former president says his campaign isn’t affiliated with Project 2025 and doesn’t endorse all of its ideas.