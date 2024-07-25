Democrats moved quickly to project Kamala Harris as a foreign-policy heavyweight, looking to neutralize a Republican attack line and address voter concerns about her ability to tackle the world’s thorniest challenges.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised her as a "leading voice" who asks "penetrating questions" in Situation Room deliberations. A chorus of former senior officials agreed, signing a letter that said she would require no "on-the-job training."

"Over the past three and a half years, Vice President Harris has played an integral role in restoring U.S. global leadership around the world," the group said.