Germany and Japan wrapped up their first-ever bilateral fighter aircraft exercise on Thursday as the two strategic partners continue to deepen defense ties amid what they say are mounting challenges to the international order.

Named Nippon Skies, the aerial maneuvers from Monday to Thursday took place in the airspace around the Air Self-Defense Force’s Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, involving three German Air Force Eurofighters and four ASDF F-15 jets.

Several transport aircraft also took part in the drills, which the Defense Ministry in Tokyo said were designed to “enhance tactical skills” and “promote mutual understanding,” in a follow-up to the Luftwaffe’s first-ever visit to Japan in 2022.