Keita Suzuki leads a group of young analogue photography fans around a coastal city in Japan, stopping to snap pastel hydrangea blooms with bulky vintage film cameras.

The participants later share their lush retro-looking snaps online — a trend a top Japanese camera brand wants to capture with its first new film model in two decades.

Instead of pressing a smartphone button, more and more young people "want to experience the original act of taking a photograph: winding the film up, looking through the viewfinder and releasing the shutter," Suzuki says.