Many financially struggling households in Japan are worried about food costs during the summer vacation, a recent survey by a Tokyo-based international nongovernmental organization showed.

The survey by Save the Children Japan found that 56.9% of respondents who have applied for the organization's food distribution to struggling households are worried about spending on food when school meals are not provided during summer holidays.

In the online survey conducted in June, Save the Children Japan obtained replies from 8,425 households with limited income and children aged below 18 that had asked for food supplies by the organization.

The survey showed that 89.4% of respondents said they do not have enough money to buy a sufficient amount of food because of rising prices. Many respondents said they have reduced the amounts of meals for parents and children due to financial difficulties.

In the survey, 45.7% said their children do not eat sufficient food for lunch during long school holidays. The proportion of those who gave the same answer was lower, at 7.2%, during the period when school meals are provided at schools.

In mid-July, Save the Children Japan began food delivery activities for financially tight households. "In order to eradicate child poverty, the government needs to boost economic assistance," said Sonoko Kawakami, chief of the organization's domestic operations.