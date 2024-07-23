U.S. President Joe Biden's weekend decision to drop his reelection bid and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate leaves Harris with a major, immediate decision: whom to pick as her running mate.

Harris has enlisted the law firm of Eric Holder, a former attorney general, to vet possible running mates, sources said.

These are some of the top people being discussed, provided they do not seek the presidential nomination, themselves, according to people familiar with internal policy discussions.