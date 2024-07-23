Kamala Harris has more than enough pledged delegates to clinch the Democratic U.S. presidential nomination, following an extraordinary two-day blitz that saw the vice president consolidate her party’s backing to challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump in November.

Harris sealed her status as the presumptive nominee Monday night after crossing the magic number of 1,976 pledged delegates, according to an unofficial tally.

While delegates who indicated their support are not required to back her nomination, the achievement — and lack of credible opposition — underscores the vice president’s hold on the Democratic ticket.