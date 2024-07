U.S. President Joe Biden is out of the 2024 race for the White House, but his team is signaling he’s not nearly done yet when it comes to foreign policy.

Hours after Biden announced that he won’t seek a second term, his top diplomat, Antony Blinken, wrote on X that the president had restored U.S. leadership around the world.

"I look forward to building on that record with him over the next six months,” Blinken wrote.