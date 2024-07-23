The quail egg, a staple in dishes such as Chinese rice bowls, kettle rice, and skewers, is facing a crisis.

Following a fatal choking incident in February involving a canned quail egg at a Fukuoka elementary school, schools across Japan have removed quail eggs from their lunches.

This has had a severe impact on Aichi Prefecture, which produces more than 60% of the country's quail eggs, leading to stockpiles at processing plants and forcing farmers to reduce their breeding stock. Local governments are calling for support.