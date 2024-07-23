Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's political fate is gaining renewed attention after U.S. President Joe Biden pulled out of the presidential race.

Kishida, whose term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires in September, is facing pressure from the party to make way for a successor, just as Biden had, prompting fears among people close to Kishida that the U.S. leader's move may trigger a domino effect bringing the prime minister down.

Many expect Kishida to make a decision on his approach to the LDP's leadership race after the summer holiday period in mid-August.