Former U.S. President Donald Trump boasted on Sunday he would easily defeat Kamala Harris if she becomes the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 5 presidential election, but her entry would reshape a race that had appeared to be going his way.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s sudden decision to exit the race and endorse Harris, his vice president, upended an election that was still reeling from the attempted assassination eight days ago of Trump, the Republican nominee.

Sources said Trump's campaign had for weeks been planning for Harris to be his opponent should she win her party's nomination.