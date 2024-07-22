An event was held in New York's Manhattan on Sunday to promote wagyu Japanese beef, part of an effort to expand sales in the United States, one of major markets for its beef exports.

The event was sponsored by the Japanese Consulate-General in New York and the Japan External Trade Organization in cooperation with businesses.

A variety of wagyu cuisine was served at the event, including beef on a stick, hamburgers and beef on rice, using meat from Japanese prefectures such as Kagoshima and Hokkaido.

It is a rare opportunity for so many kinds of wagyu cuisine to be offered at one time, Mikio Mori, Japanese consul-general in New York, said, calling on participants to enjoy them.

A woman from New Jersey commented that wagyu is surprisingly soft and tasty.

Similar promotional events led by the private sector are scheduled to take place across the U.S.

Japan's beef exports to the U.S. rose 1.6% in 2023 from the previous year to ¥9.3 billion ($59 million), making it the country's second-largest beef export market after Taiwan, at ¥9.5 billion.