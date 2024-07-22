Amid an increase in bear attacks across Japan, the city of Nayoro in Hokkaido has resorted to using drones to monitor sightings and help guide residents to safety in emergency situations, as well as facilitate the swift removal of the animals.

The Environment Ministry reported a record number of 219 people being attacked by bears across the country in fiscal 2023, which ended in March.

In the current fiscal year, there had already been nationwide attacks involving 34 victims, including two fatalities, by the end of June. The Nayoro Police Station recorded over 30 bear sightings within the city in the first five months of this year, about 10 more than the same period of last year.