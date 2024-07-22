The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) is considering holding a leadership election in mid to late September, according to informed sources.

As the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to hold a presidential election around the same time, the CDP hopes to avoid the LDP race dominating public interest by calling attention to its policy debates through the leadership election campaigning, the sources said.

The CDP election will be held as current leader Kenta Izumi's term of office will expire at the end of September. According to the party's election rules, the leadership poll will be held in September, and the election period will last 10 to 17 days, including both the day of the announcement and the day of the vote.