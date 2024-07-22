Public prosecutors have questioned House of Representatives lawmaker Manabu Horii on a voluntary basis over funeral money allegedly given to voters in his constituency, informed sources said Sunday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office is believed to have asked Horii to give his perception about the provision of funeral money, according to the sources.

On Thursday, the prosecutors raided Horii's offices in Tokyo and Hokkaido as well as his home, on suspicion of violating the public offices election law. The 52-year-old lawmaker, elected from the Lower House's Hokkaido proportional representation bloc, quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on the same day.