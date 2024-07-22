The Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 70-year-old woman over the death of her 102-year-old mother in the city of Kunitachi, Tokyo.

Yoko Komine, who is unemployed, allegedly strangled her mother with a cord and stabbed her in the neck at around 6:40 a.m. on Monday.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., police received a call from someone, believed to be Komine, confessing to strangling their mother. Officers arrived to find the elder woman lying in the bedroom. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital to which she was taken.

Authorities are working to confirm the victim’s identity and are now aiming to charge Komine with murder, having initially arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder.

Komine admitted to the allegations, reportedly telling investigators that “Caring for my mother became too difficult."

Komine and her mother lived together with no one else.

Translated by The Japan Times