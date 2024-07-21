Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding 87, a day after a drone launched by the Iranian-backed group hit Tel Aviv, Israel's economic hub.

Most of the wounded suffered severe burns in airstrikes that targeted oil facilities and a power station, Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, quoted the health ministry as saying.

Hodeidah residents said by phone that explosions were heard throughout the city during an intensive bombardment, and Al-Masirah TV said civil defense forces and firefighters were trying to extinguish blazes inside the port's oil tanks.