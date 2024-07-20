U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by telephone with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and pledged to end the European country's war with Russia.

"I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity."