Carved out of the forest on the southwestern edge of Berlin lies an outpost of the Cold War that’s becoming more relevant by the day.

Officially, the Military History Museum located at the former British airfield of Berlin-Gatow documents the role of air warfare, from the first days of flying through to Germany’s reunification.

The real highlight is its collection of Cold War artifacts: fighter jets, western and Soviet; East German helicopters, West German radar installations, NATO air-defense systems and transport aircraft; even early nuclear missiles.