Polio has been detected in samples of sewage that is starting to take over Gaza in the grip of a devastating war, health authorities in the Hamas-run territory and Israel said Thursday.

The announcement came after a European activist group released a report saying the Gaza Strip is "drowning" in hundreds of thousands of metric tons of human waste and rubble from the Israel-Hamas war.

The Gaza ministry said thousands of people in crowded tent cities of the war-displaced were now at risk of contracting the highly infectious disease, which can cause deformities and paralysis.