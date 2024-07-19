Ukrainian forces withdrew from a strategic position south of the Dnieper River that they held for months, upending military aims to press ahead against Russian forces with a counteroffensive toward the Crimean peninsula.

Kyiv’s troops retreated from the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnieper in the southern Kherson region, the DeepState map service said in statement on Telegram Thursday. The service, which is maintained in cooperation with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said military engagements continued on nearby islands.

Ukrainian forces maintain fighting on the Dnieper’s left bank around Krynky, military spokesman Dmytro Lyhovyi said in a televised statement. He called the battlefield situation "complicated” because the settlement, some 38 kilometers west of Kherson, had been destroyed.