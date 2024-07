U.S. President Joe Biden’s party is gripped in turmoil about whether to force the 81-year-old president aside.

Republicans have a clear view: It doesn’t really matter.

The battle that has consumed Democratic circles since last month’s calamitous debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump is delighting delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, with people saying they don’t think their rivals’ momentous decision will alter the race much.