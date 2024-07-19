U.S. President Joe Biden’s grasp on the Democratic presidential nomination appeared to be slipping Thursday, as he weighed increasingly public warnings from his party’s top lawmakers while in isolation for a COVID-19 infection at his Delaware beach house.

Biden surrogates insisted that the president was "not wavering” and remained dedicated to running, but the pressure kept building.

The president, experiencing mild symptoms, fielded phone calls from his campaign team and discussed the political crisis threatening to consume his reelection bid.