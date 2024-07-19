A contingent of more than 30 military aircraft from Germany, France and Spain began arriving in Japan Friday to conduct a series of training exercises with the Air Self-Defense Force, marking these countries’ first-ever trilateral air force deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The aircraft’s arrival from Alaska follows their participation in the Arctic Defender aerial combat drills, the first leg of a two-month, trinational Pacific Skies deployment that will also see the German, French and Spanish air forces exercise with regional partners such as Japan, India and Australia.

Aimed at improving tactical skills and promoting mutual understanding, the two-day aerial maneuvers beginning Friday highlight the expanding defense ties between Tokyo and key European partners – particularly NATO members – as they align their strategic interests amid shared economic and security concerns.