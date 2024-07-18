Maale Gilboa, a remote kibbutz on a rocky hilltop in northern Israel, was an unlikely spot to build a farming community let alone the future of Israel's energy supply.

But its experience in adopting renewable energy and building energy storage solutions has put it at the forefront of Israel's ambition to create a more resilient and decentralized electricity grid that might better cope in times of war.

"We chose the toughest place to build, where others said 'no way'," said Dovi Miller, who helped establish the kibbutz in the 1960s and now heads its energy operations.