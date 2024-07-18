Thailand's government will meet next week with commercial banks and state agencies to investigate transactions allegedly used for weapons purchases by Myanmar's junta, and urge tighter scrutiny, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

Thai bank representatives last week told a parliamentary committee they had followed regulations but lacked capacity to investigate all transactions that could be used for arms purchases, responding to a U.N. expert's report of a surge in money moved via Thai lenders for weapons that were used by the junta against the civilian population.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday told parliament the foreign ministry's July 24 meeting seeks to ensure banks follow proper due diligence processes and ensure scrutiny of their transactions.