President Xi Jinping will unveil his long-term vision for China’s economy as he brings to a close a twice-a-decade conclave on reform, days after unexpectedly weak growth figures piled pressure on Beijing to urgently act to reinvigorate domestic demand.

The ruling Communist Party is set to publish a document on Thursday — typically written in cryptic and sweeping language — offering the first glimpse of what some 400 officials discussed behind closed doors during the four-day meeting in Beijing.

Normally, that communique is fleshed out days later by a more detailed report.