Donald Trump’s one-time rivals in the race for president lined up behind him at the Republican National Convention, calling for unity in the wake of an assassination attempt but lambasting Democrats as a party of destruction that is allowing illegal immigrants to overwhelm the country.

Vivek Ramaswamy was the first of several contenders who had battled Trump for the 2024 nomination to take the stage on the second night of the convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. He said Trump would unite the country while painting Democrats as eager to ostracize Christian Americans for their faith and to use immigrants to sway the election.

"We do not have to be ancient Rome, we don’t have to be a nation in decline, we can still be a nation in ascent,” Ramaswamy told the crowd.