Former U.S. President Donald Trump was discussing his dynasty.

It was last Tuesday, before a would-be assassin’s bullet sliced through his ear, and he was surrounded by his family onstage at a rally at his golf resort in Doral, Florida.

One by one, he shouted out his grandkids and his three sons: Don Jr. ("very tough”), Eric ("somebody who’s fantastic”) and Barron ("he might be more popular than Don and Eric!”).