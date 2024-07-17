Environment Minister Shintaro Ito met with Niigata Minamata disease sufferers on Wednesday, apologizing over a recent incident in which citizens' remarks were cut short during an earlier meeting he attended in relation to the disease.

"We hope to advance measures against Minamata disease through careful exchange of opinions," Ito said during the first meeting between an environment minister and a group of Niigata Minamata disease sufferers in Niigata Prefecture since 2015.

In the incident in May this year, ministry staff switched off the microphone for some citizens while they were still speaking at a meeting between Ito and Minamata disease sufferers in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, drawing criticism from the public.

Niigata Minamata disease, like Minamata disease, is a neurological disorder caused by methylmercury poisoning due to polluted industrial wastewater.

In Niigata, Ito will meet with Niigata Minamata disease sufferers until Thursday. No time limit will be set for speeches by participating citizens.

Niigata Minamata disease patients had requested that Ito attend a ceremony in May to mark the 59th anniversary of the official recognition of the disorder.

The ceremony was attended by Isato Kunisada, parliamentary vice environment minister, on behalf of Ito, who could not participate due to parliamentary affairs. The minister pledged to hold a meeting with Niigata Minamata disease sufferers after the parliamentary session ended in June.

Over the May incident, Ito had extended apologies and held additional meetings with Minamata disease sufferers in Kumamoto Prefecture on July 8, 10 and 11.