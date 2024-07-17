A special committee of a panel advising the education minister has compiled a comprehensive package of measures to secure public school teachers, featuring proposals to strengthen support for young teachers and reduce their burdens.

The package addresses concerns about a decline in interest in teaching jobs among young people and aims to reduce teachers' overtime work to 20 hours per month to rectify the issue of long working hours.

Local governments in Japan have been increasing the hiring of young people for teaching positions, as teachers who were hired in droves in response to the second baby boom in the early 1970s are now reaching retirement age.