A parliamentary board decided on Wednesday to urge Defense Minister Minoru Kihara to make improvements regarding information management, following inappropriate handling of security secrets at the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF).

The Board of Oversight and Review of Specially Designated Secrets, chaired by former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, will criticize the improper handling of specially designated secrets as "causing a loss of trust in our country's information management system itself."

In the scandal, many personnel not given security clearance were assigned to roles with access to confidential information at the Defense Ministry and the SDF, situations legally defined as leaks of secrets.